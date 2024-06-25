Gena Rowlands has Alzheimer’s, son Nick Cassavetes says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gena Rowlands has Alzheimer’s, son Nick Cassavetes says

By Press Association
Gena Rowlands arriving at the 88th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in 2016 (Ian West/PA)
The celebrated actress and honorary Academy Award recipient Gena Rowlands has Alzheimer’s disease, her son and filmmaker Nick Cassavetes revealed.

Cassavetes, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Tuesday, said Rowlands has had Alzheimer’s for five years.

In the 2004 film The Notebook, Cassavetes directed his mother, who played the older version of the character played by Rachel McAdams, as a woman with dementia.

“We spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer’s and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she’s had Alzheimer’s,” Cassavetes said.

“She’s in full dementia. And it’s so crazy – we lived it, she acted it, and now it’s on us.”

A representative for Rowlands confirmed that Cassavetes “speaks for the family”.

Rowlands, who received an honorary Oscar in 2015, made 10 films with her husband, John Cassavetes, including 1974’s A Woman Under The Influence and 1980’s Gloria.

She was Oscar nominated for both performances.

She also won four Emmy awards.

Her last credited performance was the 2014 comedy Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks.

Rowlands’s mother, actor Lady Rowlands, also had Alzheimer’s.

During the making of The Notebook, Gena Rowlands said she channelled her mother.

“I went through that with my mother, and if Nick hadn’t directed the film, I don’t think I would have gone for it – it’s just too hard,” Rowlands told O magazine in 2004.

“It was a tough but wonderful movie.”