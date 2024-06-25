Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and 485 others invited to join film academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and 485 others invited to join film academy

By Press Association
Lily Gladstone attending the Kering Women In Motion Awards during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France in May (Doug Peters/PA)
Actresses Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Catherine O’Hara and filmmakers Cord Jefferson, Boots Riley and RRR director SS Rajamouli are among the lucky few who have been invited to join the film academy.

In total 487 artists, including actors, directors, costume designers, publicists and executives, received invitations this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

Those who accept will be able to vote in the Oscars race.

This combination of photos shows actors, top row from left, Jessica Alba, Ericka Alexander, Obba Babatunde, Stephanie Beatriz, Danielle Brooks and Tia Carrere, second row from left, Jason Clarke, Kate Del Castillo, Gang Dong-won, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller and Greta Lee, and bottom row from left, Kate Mara, Catherine O’Hara, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Fiona Shaw, Koji Yakusho and Teo Yoo, who are among the artists invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Should all those invited in the 2024 class say yes, the academy will have 9,934 voting members and the make-up would be 35% women, 20% from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities and 20% international.

The invitees include 19 Oscar winners, such as best documentary recipient Mstyslav Chernov (20 Days In Mariupol) and Anatomy Of A Fall filmmaker Justine Triet, as well as 71 nominees including Sandra Huller, The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks, Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song and Oppenheimer production designer Ruth De Jong.

Jefferson, who wrote and directed American Fiction, was among eight individuals invited to join multiple branches.

In his case, it was directing and writing, and like his peers he will have to choose which branch to join.

Song and Triet have to make the same decision.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the academy,” said academy chief executive Bill Kramer and academy president Janet Yang in a statement.

“These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

Other actors invited include Jessica Alba, Greta Lee and her Past Lives co-star Teo Yoo, Tia Carrere and Stephanie Beatriz.

Those asked to join the directors’ branch include Alice Diop, Lila Aviles, Fede Alvarez, AV Rockwell, Emma Seligman and David Yates.

Among the executive branch invitees are Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League and Kim Yutani, the Sundance Film Festival’s programming director.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 2.