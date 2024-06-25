Euro 2024 day 12: Austria cause a stir and England win group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Euro 2024 day 12: Austria cause a stir and England win group

By Press Association
Jordan Pickford was happy with England’s progression (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jordan Pickford was happy with England’s progression (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England finished top of Group C despite another underwhelming display at Euro 2024.

Austria stunned Netherlands 3-2 to top Group D, leaving France having to settle for second spot after a draw with Poland.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the action from day 12.

England changes for last 16?

Gareth Southgate gives instructions to Kobbie Mainoo
Gareth Southgate could ring the changes for their last-16 tie (Martin Rickett/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate made one change against Slovenia, bringing in Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the midfielder lasted only 45 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo was introduced and made an impact, as did fellow substitutes Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon late on, leaving Southgate with decisions to make ahead of the last-16 tie.

Manchester United midfielder Mainoo told ITV: “Me and Cole (Palmer) are ready for whenever we are called upon, we train hard and when we get our chance we try and impress so we can help the team as much as possible.”

Austria the dark horses?

Austria celebrate with their fans
Austria have impressed at Euro 2024 (Petr David Josek/AP)

Austria are tipped to be the dark horses of the tournament after finishing above France and Netherlands.

Despite a 1-0 defeat to France, Ralf Rangnick’s side have beaten Poland and the Dutch.

Rangnick said: “I’ve already said months ago I don’t think it’s probable for us to win the Euros.

“But if someone asks me to rule it out, I had the same answer. It’s not very likely but we are not thinking about that, the lads want to go as far as possible but we have to take it step by step.”

France fail to top group

France v Poland – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group D – Signal Iduna Park
No France player has scored from open play during Euro 2024 so far (Nick Potts/PA)

France were favourites to top the group but could only manage a 1-1 draw with Poland despite Kylian Mbappe returning.

Mbappe scored from the spot against the Poles, leaving the French with no goal scored from open play during the group stage.

Failure to top the group means France are on the side of the draw which also includes Spain, Portugal and Germany.

Boss Didier Deschamps said: “I am not disappointed, not at all. Through the game we wanted to get that top spot, we did what we needed to do. We had a keeper who saved a lot of shots, we gave it everything we had to the very end. There’s a new competition starting it’s as simple as that.”

Belgium ready for action

Tedesco gives instructions on the touchline
Domenico Tedesco wants nothing but a win from their last group match (Martin Meissner/AP)

Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco insists his side will “play to win” as they look to qualify for the last 16 against Ukraine on Wednesday.

All four sides in Group E have three points which leaves it wide open heading into the final game.

The meeting between Belgium and Ukraine will be the first-ever between the two sides when they clash in Stuttgart.

Tedesco told a press conference: “It’s not difficult or tough mentally. I can’t tell you the recipe for drawing a game: we only play to win. We won’t worry about permutations, we want to win.”

Picture of the day

A young England fan waves his England shirt above his head
A young England fan tries to rally the team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Slovakia v Romania – 5pm, BBC Two
Ukraine v Belgium – 5pm, BBC One
Georgia v Portugal – 8pm, ITV1
Czech Republic v Turkey – 8pm, ITV4