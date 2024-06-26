Pope calls drug traffickers murderers and brands liberalisation laws ‘fantasy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope calls drug traffickers murderers and brands liberalisation laws ‘fantasy’

By Press Association
Pope Francis delivered a strong anti-drugs message (AP)
Pope Francis has denounced drug traffickers as “murderers” and labelled drug liberalisation laws a “fantasy” as he marked the UN’s day against drug use and illicit trafficking.

Francis devoted his entire weekly catechism lesson to a reflection on drug abuse.

He called for increased prevention efforts and care for addicts, saying they are children of God who deserve to have their human dignity respected.

Francis spent years ministering to people in the slums of Buenos Aires where “paco”, a cheap drug made from cocaine residue, ravaged the community.

The Argentine Jesuit has long made visiting recovering addicts a priority during his foreign visits.

He deviated from his regular reflection on a Biblical theme on Wednesday to single out countries and programmes that he said were doing a good job getting the word out to young people about the dangers of drug use and the “scandal” of trafficking.

“A reduction in drug addiction is not achieved by liberalising drug use, as has been proposed, or already implemented, in some countries,” he said.

The Pope, before a large crowd in St Peter's Square
The Pope called on drug traffickers to repent (AP)

“This is a fantasy. You liberalise, they just consume more.”

“I am convinced that it is a moral duty to end the production and trafficking of these dangerous substances,” he said.

Francis denounced traffickers as murderers and evil “traffickers of death”, corrupted by a lust for power and money, and called for them to repent and change their ways.

At the same time, he advocated care for addicts and legislation to back prevention efforts.

“We too are called to act, to pause before situations of fragility and pain, to know how to listen to the cry of loneliness and anguish, to stoop to lift up and bring back to life those who fall into the slavery of drugs,” the Pope said.