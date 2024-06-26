Death toll rises after Kenyan protesters storm parliament over tax plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll rises after Kenyan protesters storm parliament over tax plans

By Press Association
A number of people are said to have been shot dead by police (AP)
A number of people are said to have been shot dead by police (AP)

The Kenyan military remains in the streets of the capital Nairobi a day after protesters stormed parliament over a tax plan that would increase the cost of living – an act of defiance that President William Ruto called an “existential” threat.

At least 22 people were killed during the unrest, a human rights group said.

Nairobi has seen protests in the past, but activists and others warned the stakes are high after the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades.

Riot police on patrol
President William Ruto pledges to restore order 'whatever the cost' (AP)

Mr Ruto called the events “treasonous” and vowed to quash unrest “at whatever cost”.

Soldiers patrolled alongside police, who have been accused of shooting several people dead on Tuesday.

More protests are expected as Kenyans unite beyond tribal and other divisions in a youth-led effort to keep the finance bill from becoming law.

The legislation would raise taxes and fees on a range of daily items and services, from egg imports to bank transfers, increasing the pain of a majority of the country’s people who struggle to get by.

The government is intent on raising revenue to pay off debt in East Africa’s economic hub.

There were no reports of violence on Wednesday, but there was fear as the smell of tear gas lingered in the air of the capital. Civil society groups have reported abductions of people involved in recent protests and expect more to come.

Herman Manyora, an analyst and professor at the University of Nairobi, said: “We are dealing with a new phenomenon and a group of people that is not predictable. If it would have been the normal demonstrations, I’d say it will fizzle out with time, but we don’t know whether these people will fear the army.”

Burned building
A governor's office was among public buildings which were burned (AP)

He said Kenya’s president missed an opportunity in his national address on Tuesday night speech to calm tensions and adopt a more conciliatory approach.

“We expected him to appreciate the gravity of the issue and empathize with the young people,” Mr Manyora said.

“Instead, people saw an angry president who is reading a riot act to the nation.”

Many young people who helped vote Ruto into power on the strength of his promises of economic relief now object to his proposed reforms.

Thousands stormed parliament on Tuesday, and part of the building burned. Clashes occurred in several communities beyond the capital.

At least 22 people were killed, the Kenya National Human Rights Commission said. Commission chairperson Roseline Odede told journalists that 300 others were injured and 50 people were arrested.

The mother of a teenager who was killed, Edith Wanjiku, told journalists at a mortuary that the police who shot her son should be arrested and charged with murder because her 19-year-old son had been unarmed.

“He had just completed school and was peacefully protesting,” she said.

Parliament, city hall and the supreme court were cordoned off Wednesday with tape reading: “Crime Scene Do Not Enter”.

A protester raises a Kenyan flag
Thousands of people took to the streets following the vote (AP)

Authorities said police fired over 700 blanks to disperse protesters in the Nairobi suburb of Githurai overnight. Videos of the gunfire were shared online.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga condemned the killing of protesters and “brute force” of authorities and called for dialogue, asserting that Kenya’s constitution had been suspended.

“Kenya cannot afford to kill its children just because the children are asking for food, jobs and a listening ear,” Mr Odinga said in a statement.

In Nairobi, a regional hub for expatriates and home to a United Nations complex, inequality among Kenyans has sharpened along with long-held frustrations over state corruption. A booming young population is also frustrated by the lavish lifestyles of politicians including the President.

Some who had passionately supported Mr Ruto, who won the presidency by portraying himself as a “hustler” of humble background, feel betrayed.

The events mark a sharp turn in fortunes for Mr Ruto, who has been embraced by the United States as a welcome partner in Africa while frustration grows elsewhere on the continent with the US and some other Western powers.

In May, Mr Ruto went to Washington in the first state visit by an African leader in 16 years. On Tuesday, as the protests exploded, the USdesignated Kenya as its first major non-Nato ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a largely symbolic act but one highlighting their strong security partnership.

Also on Tuesday, hundreds of Kenyan police deployed to lead a multinational force against gangs in Haiti, an initiative that brought thanks from US President Joe Biden.

Now Kenya’s president and his government – along with protesters – face pleas for calm and pressure from partners including the US, which joined a dozen other nations in a statement Tuesday expressing “deep concern” over the violence and abductions.