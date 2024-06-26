Clean-up begins after sudden storms flood roads and halt air traffic in Geneva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clean-up begins after sudden storms flood roads and halt air traffic in Geneva

By Press Association
Clean-up work is under way (Keystone via AP)
Clean-up work is under way (Keystone via AP)

Clean-up crews and business owners are inspecting the damage after sudden storms lashed south-western Switzerland the previous night, sending torrents of water through roads and temporarily halting air traffic at Geneva’s airport.

In the lakeside town of Morges, a creek overflowed, inundating downtown streets with floodwater.

Civic leaders said no-one was injured but that water flows hit 43 cubic metres (1,518 cubic feet) per second, well above the 100-year record of 34 cubic metres (1,200 cubic feet) per second.

Firefighters look on as the Morges river overflows a road
Many towns were hit by extensive flooding Keystone via AP)

Ignace Jeannerat, a spokesperson for Geneva’s airport, said strong and violent storms, including lightning strikes, pounded an area near the airport and more than 50 inbound or outbound flights were cancelled late on Tuesday.

A dozen flights were diverted to other airports.

Air navigation service provider SkyGuide said the basement of its Geneva offices was flooded, causing a failure of a cooling system that forced a temporary shutdown of its operations shortly after 10pm on Tuesday (9pm BST).

Olivier Duding of Swiss weather forecaster MeteoSuisse said the French border town of Auberson received nearly 113 millimetres (4.5 inches) of rain in two hours, the third-highest level over such a period in Switzerland since detailed record-keeping began in 1981.