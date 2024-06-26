England to face Slovakia in first knockout stage at Euro 2024 By Press Association June 26 2024, 9:56 pm June 26 2024, 9:56 pm Share England to face Slovakia in first knockout stage at Euro 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6517471/england-to-face-slovakia-in-first-knockout-stage-at-euro-2024/ Copy Link Gareth Southgate will prepare his England team to take on Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA) England will play Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Sunday. Gareth Southgate’s side topped Group C despite recording underwhelming draws against Denmark and Slovenia after winning their opener against Serbia. That 1-0 triumph came in Gelsenkirchen, where the Euro 2020 runners-up will return this weekend to take on Francesco Calzona’s side. Slovakia finished among the four best third-placed sides and were confirmed as England’s opponents upon the conclusion of the group stage on Wednesday night. Ondrej Duda’s equaliser against Romania clinched Slovakia’s progression (Arne Dedert/AP) Calzona’s team finished on four points in Group E, where a 1-0 win against Belgium and 2-1 defeat to Ukraine was followed by Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Romania. Slovakia are 45th in the FIFA world rankings – 40 spots below England. England won 2-1 at Wembley in the last meeting between the sides in September 2017 during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The reverse fixture, in September 2016, was a 1-0 England victory in Sam Allardyce’s only game in charge of the national team.