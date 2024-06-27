You don’t give up – Jude Bellingham hails impact of England fans in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

You don’t give up – Jude Bellingham hails impact of England fans in Germany

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham scored against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham scored against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jude Bellingham has told his England team-mates to forget about any negative supporters as he praised the fans who dragged him over the line against Slovenia despite being “absolutely dead” on his feet.

Despite drawing widespread criticism for their performances at Euro 2024, England topped Group C and avoided what appears to be the much tougher half of the draw for the knockout stages.

A goalless stalemate with Slovenia in Cologne was the continuation of England’s struggles in Germany, where they have also so far drawn 1-1 with Denmark and beat Serbia 1-0 courtesy of a Bellingham header.

Fans booed England off following a dour display against the Danes and followed suit after the Slovenia result, with beer cups thrown in the direction of manager Gareth Southgate, who has since called on any of the fans’ ire to be aimed at him rather than his players.

Jude Bellingham looks tired as he puts both hands on his hips during England's draw with Slovenia
Jude Bellingham was “absolutely dead” towards the end of the Slovenia game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bellingham, though, has spoken about the positive impact that the fans inside the RheinEnergieStadion had on him and wants to reward them with better performances moving forward.

“I think you definitely draw on them for energy towards the end of games,” he said.

“I felt like in the last game, I was absolutely dead but you hear them singing, hear them chanting and you can play at a level that’s not our best, it’s normal, it can happen.

“But I think the important thing is, when you’re wearing this badge and you’re representing those fans, is that you don’t give up and I think that they’re a constant reminder of that.

“I think it’s always interesting. I know there’s a lot of negativity outside the stadium and the camp but I always feel that when we get into the stadium, it’s so different.

“I think it’s important that as team-mates and as a team, we remember that the ones in the stadium are the ones that are going to give us the energy so don’t worry about the ones that aren’t there.

“We’ve obviously got to keep using that energy, using that feeling that we get from them, to be successful in this tournament.”

Bellingham insists England will not be writing off their last-16 clash with Slovakia as an “easy game”.

Spain, Germany, Portugal, France and Belgium are all on the other side of the draw, meaning England will avoid that quintet until a potential final in Berlin on July 14.

Instead, Southgate’s side return to Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening to face Slovakia, who advanced as one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage.

A graphic showing the Euro 2024 last-16 games and the rest of the draw through to the final
The draw for the last 16 of Euro 2024 (PA Graphics)

Victory would see England progress to a quarter-final against either Italy or Switzerland but, for now, Bellingham says the squad will not take the challenge of Slovakia lightly.

“You’re always going to have tough games at this point of the tournament,” he said on Lions’ Den.

“People will obviously look at Slovakia and think it’s going to be an easy game, it’s definitely not the case. They’ll pose a different kind of threat, it’s a different kind of team to break down.

“Sometimes when you play the nations that come at you a bit more, it’s more open. It’ll be an interesting game, it’s one that we’re confident we have enough in the room to win.

“I know the performances haven’t been as good as they can be in the first three games but it’s a great opportunity for us to get back to the level we need to be at.”