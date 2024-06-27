China expels two former defence ministers from Communist Party for corruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

China expels two former defence ministers from Communist Party for corruption

By Press Association
Former Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu has been accused of corruption (Andy Wong/AP)
China has expelled two former defence ministers from the ruling Communist Party over accusations of corruption that are likely to lead to sentences of life in prison.

The defence ministry on Thursday said Li Shangfu had abused his authority to enrich himself by taking bribes in exchange for granting favours in violation of military and party discipline. Mr Li’s predecessor, Wei Fenghe, was also accused on similar charges.

Such charges have been levelled in the past against many military leaders under the rule of president and party leader Xi Jinping, who also heads the armed forces as chairman of the Central Military Commission and has made a crackdown on corruption a hallmark of his rule since taking power more than a decade ago.

Mr Li is being investigated for corruption and bribery, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday. He was removed from office in October 2023 after disappearing from public view for almost two months.

China Former Defense Minister
Former defence minister Wei Fenghe (Danial Hakim/AP)

Mr Wei was placed under investigation in September and was suspected of “seriously violating political and organisational discipline by helping others gain improper benefits in personnel arrangements,” Xinhua reported.

He was found to have accepted a “huge amount of money and valuables in return, constituting the suspected crime of taking bribes,” Xinhua said, adding that he had “lost his faith and loyalty and contaminated the political environment of the military, bringing enormous damage to the Party’s cause, the development of national defence and the armed forces, as well as the image of senior officials”.

Both face prosecution under the justice system run by the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the Communist Party.

Insiders have alleged a widespread purge of officers suspected of conspiring with outside forces or simply being insufficiently loyal to Mr Xi. High-ranking officers occupy an elevated position in Chinese politics and can command extensive privileges.

In its statement, the ministry gave no details of the allegations against Mr Li, other than saying that his alleged crimes were “exceptionally pernicious” and that they posed “an enormous danger”.

Mr Li spent most of his career as a specialist in the missile and procurement branches, and was under travel and financial sanctions from the US over the purchase of Russian military hardware at the time he dropped from view last September.

That roughly coincided with the sudden disappearance of then-foreign minister Qin Gang and several leading officers in the rocket corps amid unproven allegations of misconduct.

Mr Li was replaced in December by Admiral Dong Jun.