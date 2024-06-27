Freight train derails in suburban Chicago

Emergency officials ordered an evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago on Thursday.

The train derailed in the village of Matteson around 10.30am local time, WGN-TV reported. No injuries have been reported.

Workers are trying to determine whether any hazardous materials have leaked from the train. Officials ordered residents within a mile of the incident to evacuate.

A message on the village’s Facebook page warns people to plan to for a “long-term” evacuation and take medication and supplies with them when they leave.

Messages The Associated Press left for village officials and Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones seeking more details were not immediately returned.

WLS-TV reported that the train is part of the Canadian National Railway Company. Messages left with the company were not immediately returned.