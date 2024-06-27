Marilyn Monroe’s former home declared historic monument to avoid demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marilyn Monroe’s former home declared historic monument to avoid demolition

By Press Association
The Brentwood, Los Angeles, home where Marilyn Monroe lived pictured after she was found dead there in August 1962 (Harold Filan/AP/File)
Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the actress remain in Palm Springs.

The Los Angeles home where Monroe briefly lived and died has been declared a historic cultural monument, while a Palm Springs planning commission decision boosted chances that a 26-feet (eight-metre) statue called Forever Marilyn will stay in place.

The Los Angeles City Council voted for the historic designation on Wednesday after a lengthy battle over whether the home in the Brentwood neighbourhood would be demolished, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The current owners live next door and wanted to raze the house in order to expand their estate. The council, however, was unanimous in moving to save it.

“There’s no other person or place in the city of Los Angeles as iconic as Marilyn Monroe and her Brentwood home,” Traci Park, the area’s council representative, said before the vote.

The Forever Marilyn sculpture gets a shower from the Palm Springs Fire Department in Palm Springs, California
The Forever Marilyn sculpture gets a shower from the Palm Springs Fire Department in Palm Springs, California (Jay Calderon/The Orange County Register via AP)

Monroe bought the house for 75,000 dollars (£59,200) and died there just months later on August 4, 1962, from an apparent overdose. The current owners, Brinah Milstein and Roy Bank, bought the house for 8.35 million dollars (£6.6 million) and obtained a demolition permit but ran into opposition.

They contend the house has been changed so much over the years that it is no longer historic, and that it has become a neighbourhood nuisance because of tourist traffic.

The process that led to the designation was “biased, unconstitutional and rigged”, Peter C Sheridan, a lawyer for the owners, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Mr Sheridan asserted that Ms Park and her staff were not responsive to the owners’ efforts to find a solution and ignored opposition by civic and homeowners’ groups.

The lawyer also said the city had “granted dozens of permits to over 14 different prior owners to change the home through numerous remodels, resulting in there being nothing left reflecting Ms Monroe’s brief time there 60 years ago”.

In Palm Springs, the Forever Marilyn statue depicts Monroe in the famous billowing dress scene from The Seven Year Itch. It has been moved around the US and elsewhere, including a previous stint in Palm Springs, and is now back. A hotel industry group that owns the statue wants it to remain permanently but some residents oppose it.

A technical decision about the location by the planning commission on Wednesday marked a step toward keeping the statue, The Desert Sun reported. The matter continues before the Palm Springs City Council in the future.