US rapper Killer Mike expected to avoid charges after Grammys arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

US rapper Killer Mike expected to avoid charges after Grammys arrest

By Press Association
US rapper Killer Mike is expected to avoid charges after his arrest (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
US rapper Killer Mike is expected to avoid charges after his arrest (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Killer Mike is expected to avoid charges over an alleged physical altercation which led to his arrest at the 2024 Grammy awards.

The US rapper, real name Michael Render, recently completed community service after he was arrested for a “misdemeanour battery” – having scooped three Grammy awards earlier in the night during a star-studded ceremony.

“Mr Render has successfully completed the office’s hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed.

“We have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney told the PA news agency.

Killer Mike
Killer Mike performing on stage at the BottleRock 2023 Music Festival (Ken Howard/Alamy/PA)

The 49-year-old was escorted in handcuffs by police at the Crypto.com Arena in February, in video footage posted to social media.

It came after the star celebrated several Grammy wins on stage during the pre-broadcast ceremony.

He picked up best rap album for his sixth studio album, Michael, while his track Scientists And Engineers featuring Andre 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane won best rap song and best rap performance.

Collecting his awards on stage, Killer Mike said: “This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap … we keep hip hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”

He later added: “You cannot tell me dreams do not come true.”

His previous Grammy win came in 2003, scooping best rap performance by a duo or group after featuring on Outkast’s track titled The Whole World.

A representative for Killer Mike has been contacted for comment.