Home News World

Bronny James taken in second round of NBA draft

By Press Association
Bronny James was picked in the second round of the NBA draft (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bronny James was picked in the second round of the NBA draft (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Bronny James was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he could team up with his father, LeBron James.

The 19-year-old guard, who played at University of Southern California, was the 55th overall selection, with the draft having been split across two days and the Lakers already having picked Dalton Knecht on Thursday.

LeBron James, 39, will be entering his 22nd NBA season, but has yet to confirm if he will opt into the final year of his Lakers contract, having been there since 2018.

If he does go on to take the court alongside Bronny, they will become the first father-son duo to play in the league together.

Bronny James, his father’s eldest son, underwent a procedure last year to correct a congenital heart defect, which was discovered after he went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

Last month, he was cleared by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel of three doctors who reviewed his medical records.