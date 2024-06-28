High-stakes French election hits final stretch before first-round voting begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High-stakes French election hits final stretch before first-round voting begins

By Press Association
The country’s two-round system of voting means the election’s ultimate outcome is uncertain (Christophe Ena/AP)
The country’s two-round system of voting means the election’s ultimate outcome is uncertain (Christophe Ena/AP)

Candidates standing in the snap French legislative election called by President Emmanuel Macron were making their last campaign pushes ahead of the first round of voting on Sunday.

It is a pivotal and polarising poll in which Mr Macron’s centrist government risks a potentially fatal beating at the hands of the surging far right.

With pollsters indicating that the anti-immigration National Rally could greatly increase its number of politicians in the National Assembly, the election could radically alter the trajectory of the European Union’s largest country and hamstring Mr Macron — who has been a driving force in EU decision-making — for the remainder of his second and last presidential term.

French president Emmanuel Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron called the early election in hopes of shoring up support for his government (Thibault Camus/AP)

A far-right victory, coming on the heels of its surge in French voting for the European Parliament this month, risks saddling the president with a National Rally prime minister, Jordan Bardella.

This would take the EU’s second-largest economy into uncharted territory because the two men’s plans for France’s future are so sharply opposed.

Mr Bardella, a 28-year-old protege of National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and with no governing experience, says he would use the powers of prime minister to stop Mr Macron from continuing to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine.

He cites fears that their ability to strike targets in Russia could suck nuclear-armed France into direct confrontation with the nuclear-armed government in Moscow.

Far-right National Rally president Jordan Bardella, right, with party leader Marine Le Pen
Far-right National Rally president Jordan Bardella, right, is a protege of party leader Marine Le Pen, left (Christophe Ena/AP)

But France’s two-round system of voting — with initial balloting on Sunday to thin down the field for decisive follow-up voting on July 7 — means the election’s ultimate outcome is uncertain.

This allowed National Rally opponents to believe, as they canvassed for votes before Friday night’s campaign cutoff, that they could still lay the groundwork to prevent a legislative majority in the second round for the nationalist, far-right party with historical links to antisemitism.

Mr Macron dissolved parliament’s lower house and called the quick early election in hopes of shoring up support for his government in the wake of its humiliating defeat in the June 9 European Parliament vote.

His gamble triggered an unforeseen redrawing of France’s political map even before French voters overseas started casting ballots online this week.

If it backfires and ushers in France’s first far-right government since its Nazi occupation in the Second World War, Mr Macron risks being remembered for one of the most earth-shaking political decisions in Europe and misreadings of a nation’s mood since former UK prime minister David Cameron triggered the UK’s Brexit vote in 2016.

A woman walks past campaign boards for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Paris
 Mr Macron’s centrist government risks a potentially fatal beating at the hands of the surging far right (Christophe Ena/AP)

On the left of French politics, Mr Macron’s decision has had the effect of galvanising previously splintered parties into a new coalition that has coalesced behind promises of massive public spending, which opponents say would be ruinous for the economy, jobs and France’s debts, already criticised by EU watchdogs.

On the far right, the National Rally has been bolstered by defections from the traditional right that has shattered in the campaign shakeup.

It could also draw voters from far-right fringe parties.

Victory on July 7 would crown a years-long rebranding effort by Ms Le Pen to make the party, previously called the National Front, more palatable to mainstream voters since she inherited it from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who has multiple convictions for antisemitic and racist hate speech, ultimately leading her to sideline him.

In the middle ground, Mr Macron and his candidates have been furiously arguing that the left/right blocs are both extreme and dangerous, hoping to rekindle the dynamic that saw him elected as president in 2017 and 2022 but which worked less well in the last legislative elections that followed his re-election, leaving his government without an absolute majority and weakened in the National Assembly.