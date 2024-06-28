Four more arrested in connection with failed coup, says Bolivian government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four more arrested in connection with failed coup, says Bolivian government

By Press Association
The country’s president Luis Arce, pictured, said those involved would face justice (Juan Karita/AP)
The country’s president Luis Arce, pictured, said those involved would face justice (Juan Karita/AP)

Four more people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s failed coup attempt against President Luis Arce, Bolivian government officials have said.

Government minister Eduardo del Castillo said that among the 21 people detained were military officers, including the driver of an armoured vehicle that had rammed into the government palace in La Paz.

“He had the audacity to use an armoured vehicle against the patrimony and put the life of the president at risk,” Mr del Castillo said.

Bolivian police with detained Juan Jose Zuniga in La Paz
The coup attempt was headed by Juan Jose Zuniga, centre, the government claims (Juan Karita/AP)

Previous arrests included a man who officials said was conducting intelligence in the plaza outside the palace with a bullet-proof vest, and another military sergeant who was communicating through the app FaceTime and other social media.

The government claims the coup attempt was headed by Juan Jose Zuniga, a top general, who alleged without providing evidence that the president had ordered him to carry out the mutiny in a ruse to boost his flagging popularity.

This fuelled speculation about what had really happened among Bolivians, already disillusioned with their government as ongoing political spats between Mr Arce and his one-time political ally Evo Morales have exacerbated the economic crisis in the country.

Mr Arce declared on Thursday night that accusations he had carried out a “self-coup” to garner political support “lies”.

He vowed that Mr Zuniga and those involved would face justice.