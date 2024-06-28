Phil Foden returns to England training in Germany after birth of his third child By Press Association June 28 2024, 4:40 pm June 28 2024, 4:40 pm Share Phil Foden returns to England training in Germany after birth of his third child Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6519743/phil-foden-returns-to-england-training-in-germany-after-birth-of-his-third-child/ Copy Link Phil Foden has returned to training with England (Adam Davy/PA) Phil Foden returned to England training on Friday having temporarily left Germany for the birth of his third child. The 24-year-old started all three games as Gareth Southgate’s side topped Group C and set up Sunday’s last-16 clash with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen. Foden played 89 minutes of Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne, then returned to the UK for what the Football Association called “a pressing family matter”. Congratulations and welcome back, @PhilFoden! 👶❤️ pic.twitter.com/VMb8owGlOf— England (@England) June 28, 2024 The Manchester City star returned to Germany overnight after his partner gave birth, and trained with the group on Friday. England posted a video of Foden on X, formerly Twitter, heading out with Jarrod Bowen at their Blankenhain basecamp. The social media post had the caption “Congratulations and welcome back, @PhilFoden!” along with baby and heart emojis.