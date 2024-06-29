England’s Aaron Rai shares 36-hole lead with Akshay Bhatia in Detroit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s Aaron Rai shares 36-hole lead with Akshay Bhatia in Detroit

By Press Association
Aaron Rai hits off the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Paul Sancya/AP)
Aaron Rai hits off the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Paul Sancya/AP)

England’s Aaron Rai fired a seven-under 65 on Friday to join Akshay Bhatia at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 29-year-old carded seven birdies, including three-in-a-row at the end of the front nine and two straight to close out his round, to equal Bhatia’s two-stroke lead at Detroit Golf Club.

The American co-leader followed up an opening round of 64 with a five under 67 on Friday.

The pair are chased by a four-strong pack tied on 11 under, while three players are a shot further back.

Neal Shipley, who was the low amateur at the Masters and the US Open, is also in contention in his first PGA Tour event as a pro.

He carded a four under 68 in the second round to sit four shots back.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler is on six under and has some work to do to retain his title following an even 72 on Friday.

The English trio of David Skinns, Callum Tarren and Harry Hall will all play on Saturday after making the cut.