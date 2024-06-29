German far-right party re-elects co-leaders after election gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

German far-right party re-elects co-leaders after election gains

By Press Association
Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla were re-elected (dpa via AP)
Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla were re-elected (dpa via AP)

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has re-elected its leadership duo at the party’s conference, following its gains in the recent European election.

Meanwhile, thousands of people protested outside, with some demonstrators attempting to block roads and clashing with police.

AfD took 15.9% of the vote to finish second in the European Parliament election on June 9, despite recent scandals and setbacks.

People gather to demonstrate against the AfD national party conference in Essen
Thousands of people demonstrated outside (dpa via AP)

That was lower than its support in surveys at the beginning of the year, but a particularly strong performance in the formerly communist east has bolstered its hopes of emerging as the strongest party in three state elections there in September.

At the party’s two-day conference in the western city of Essen, co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla were elected unopposed to new two-year terms.

They were backed by 79.8% and 82.7% of delegates respectively – a display of harmony by the party’s often argumentative standards.

Ms Weidel vowed to work to “tear down the unspeakable so-called firewalls” that other parties have set up against working with AfD.

A heavy police presence was in place in Essen, where local authorities had tried to find a way to prevent the AfD event, but lost their case in court.

Protesters hold banners
Large-scale protests were organised against the party, which celebrated good results in the European elections (dpa via AP)

Organisers said a march through the city attracted some 50,000 people, German news agency dpa reported. Thousands attended other demonstrations.

Protesters staged sit-ins on streets and crossings near the convention hall.

Early on Saturday morning, a group of demonstrators tried to get through a barrier and was pushed back by police using pepper spray and batons.

There were also incidents in which masked demonstrators attacked officers, according to police, who reported several arrests.

Two officers were kicked in the head while a politician was being escorted through a group of protesters and were taken to hospital, police said, while another seven were slightly injured.

Ms Weidel told delegates as she opened the meeting that “what is going on out there has nothing to do with democracy”, and said that “we are here and we will stay”.

Participants of the AfD party conference are escorted by police
Some police were hurt during unrest (dpa via AP)

AfD’s recent setbacks included the party sidelining its top two candidates from the election campaign due to scandals and being kicked out of its hard-right group in the European Parliament.

Mr Chrupalla said that “we could have taken 20%” in the European vote and complained that reporting on the two candidates was “unfair and disproportionate”.

But he also acknowledged that “with careless and unprofessional behaviour, some have unnecessarily offered room for attack”.

“That way, we take two steps forward and one step back, but in the future we must take three steps forward,” he added, arguing that the party needs to take a closer look at its candidates.