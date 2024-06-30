Polls open in France’s early parliamentary election

France is holding the first round of an early parliamentary election that could bring the country’s first far-right government since Nazi occupation during the Second World War.

The second round is on July 7, and the outcome of the vote remains highly uncertain.

Three major political blocs are competing: the far-right National Rally, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, and the New Popular Front coalition that includes centre-left, greens and hard-left forces.

The French system is complex and not proportionate to nationwide support for a party.

Jordan Bardella is president of the far-right National Rally party (Michel Euler/AP)

In the face of the far-right’s crushing victory in the European Parliament election earlier this month, Mr Macron called an early vote in France because he otherwise feared the results would lead to political paralysis.

National Rally president Jordan Bardella said that if he were to become prime minister, he would oppose sending French troops to Ukraine – a possibility Mr Macron has not ruled out.

Mr Bardella also said he would refuse French deliveries of long-range missiles and other weaponry capable of striking targets within Russia itself.