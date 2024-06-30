Hungary’s Orban presents new alliance with Austria and Czech nationalist parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hungary’s Orban presents new alliance with Austria and Czech nationalist parties

By Press Association
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has presented a new alliance with Austria’s far-right Freedom Party and main Czech opposition party Ano, which hopes to attract other partners and become the biggest right-wing group in the European Parliament (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has presented a new alliance with Austria’s far-right Freedom Party and the main Czech opposition party, which hopes to attract other partners and become the biggest right-wing group in the European Parliament.

Mr Orban travelled to Vienna to present the Patriots for Europe alliance of his Fidesz party with the Freedom Party and former Czech prime minister Andrej Babis’s Ano party, a day before Hungary takes over the European Union’s rotating presidency for six months.

The European Parliament elections in early June strengthened hard-right parties overall, though their performances varied from country to country, but left unclear to what extent they would manage to work together.

Until now, they have been spread across two groups in the EU legislature, plus a large number of unaligned parties.

Former Czech prime minister Andrej Babis’s Ano party is a member of the Patriots for Europe alliance (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)

In recent years Mr Orban has appeared to relish opportunities to block, water down or delay key EU decisions, routinely going against the grain of most other leaders on issues like the war in Ukraine, relations with Russia and China, and efforts to defend democracy and the rule of law.

His public opposition to EU policies and stances has long frustrated other governments in the bloc and pushed him to the margins of the continent’s mainstream.

“What Europeans want is three things: peace, order and development,” Mr Orba said through an interpreter at Sunday’s event. “And what they are getting from the elite in Brussels today is war, migration and stagnation.”

“Our objective is… and we believe that this will happen, that in a short time this will be the strongest right-wing group in the European Parliament,” he added.

The trio would need to attract politicians from at least four more EU countries to successfully form a group in the new parliament.

Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria’s Freedom Party, said ‘all political forces that want to join in our political and positive reform effort are very welcome’ (Christian Bruna/AP)

Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl noted that the new European Parliament will meet for the first time in Strasbourg on July 16.

He said that “starting immediately … all political forces that want to join in our political and positive reform effort are very welcome”.

Mr Kickl added that “from what I have heard in recent days … there will be more of them than some of you probably suspect right now”.

He did not name any potential partners, and the three party leaders did not take questions.

The Freedom Party narrowly won first place in the European Parliament election and hopes to win Austria’s national election on September 29.

A “patriotic manifesto for a European future” signed by the three party leaders attacks alleged plans for “a European central state” and pledges “to prioritise sovereignty over federalism, freedom over diktats, and peace”.