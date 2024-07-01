Joe Biden’s family tells him to stay in the presidential race and keep fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Biden’s family tells him to stay in the presidential race and keep fighting

By Press Association
President Joe Biden, left, talks on the phone as he walks to board Air Force One (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden, left, talks on the phone as he walks to board Air Force One (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden’s family used a gathering at Camp David to urge him to stay in the race and keep fighting, despite his dreadful debate performance, and some members criticised how his staff prepared him for it, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Mr Biden spent Sunday sequestered with first lady Jill Biden, his children and his grandchildren.

It was a previously scheduled trip to the presidential retreat in Maryland for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz for the forthcoming Democratic National Convention.

But the gathering was also an exercise in trying to figure out how to quell Democratic anxiety that has exploded after Thursday’s performance.

While his family was aware of how poorly he performed against Donald Trump, they also continue to think he is the best person to beat the Republican presumptive nominee.

Head shots of Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a TV screen
President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump, seen on a television during the debate (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

They also believe he is capable of doing the job of president for another four years, according to people who were not authorised to speak publicly about internal discussions.

Among the most vocal: Jill Biden and son Hunter, whom the president has long gone to for counsel and advice.

Both believe the president should not bow out when he is down, and believe that he can come back from what they see as one subpar performance.

The family questioned how he was prepared for the debate by staff and wondered if they could have done something better, the people said.

Mr Biden’s campaign has spent the days since the debate, in which he appeared raspy, trailed off, and at times gave convoluted answers, working to keep donors on board as Democrats increasingly questioned whether he should stay in the race.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden wave as they descend aeroplane steps
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

At this point in the delegate process, Mr Biden would probably have to decide to drop out for there to be a new nominee. And the people he listens to most in the world, his wife and son, are telling him to stay in.

Even before the debate, the age of the 81-year-old Democratic president had been a liability with voters, and the prime-time faceoff appeared to reinforce the public’s deep-seated concerns before perhaps the largest audience he will have in the four months until election day.

CNN said more than 51 million people watched the debate.

While the president was huddled with his family, prominent Democrats rallied to deliver a public show of support for his campaign on Sunday.

“I do not believe that Joe Biden has a problem leading for the next four years,” said one close ally, Democratic representative James Clyburn of South Carolina said. “Joe Biden should continue to run on his record.”

But concern simmered among some Democrats that Mr Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee were not taking seriously enough the impact of the debate.

Former Iowa senator Tom Harkin, who worked for more than two decades with Mr Biden in the Senate, called the debate “a disaster from which Biden cannot recover”.