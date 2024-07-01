Skateboarder Andy Macdonald says qualifying for Olympics at 50 ‘pretty surreal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Skateboarder Andy Macdonald says qualifying for Olympics at 50 ‘pretty surreal’

By Press Association
Britain will be represented at the Olympics by Andy Macdonald, Sky Brown and Lola Tambling (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fifty-year-old skateboard superstar Andy Macdonald has described the “surreal” prospect of representing Great Britain at the Paris Olympics alongside teenage team-mates Sky Brown and Lola Tambling.

Macdonald had already won his eight prestigious X Games gold medals before Brown and Tambling were born and admitted it never crossed his mind that his illustrious career could culminate in a place on global sport’s biggest stage.

“I was part of a demonstration at the closing ceremony of the Atlanta Games in 1996 and we thought it was the closest to the Olympics that skateboarding would ever get,” Macdonald told the PA news agency.

“When I started out in the sport going to the Olympics wasn’t even a thought, but here I am, qualifying at the age of 50, and it feels pretty surreal.”

US-based Macdonald launched a late pursuit of an improbable Olympic place by virtue of his British-born father, and squeezed into the line-up for the men’s park event after reaching the semi-finals of the final qualifying event in Budapest last month.

He will become skateboarding’s oldest Olympian in Paris, joining Brown, now 15, who became the youngest ever member of Team GB at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 where she won a bronze medal, and 16-year-old Tambling in a three-strong British team that truly spans the age spectrum.

Macdonald, who counted a series of doubles titles alongside the great Tony Hawk among his X Games titles, said teaming up with Brown and Tambling is helping him to hold back time – albeit with an increasing number of bumps and bruises along the way.

“When you do go down it takes longer to jump back up, and as you get older you get more timid and scared of those big commitment tricks,” added Brown.

“But I don’t do any cross-training or strength and conditioning. I just skateboard, and that’s all that I’ve done since I was 12 years old.

“When you’re a 50-year-old skateboarder the chances are you are going to be skating with younger kids anyway. The energy I’m getting from my team-mates, trying to keep up with them, it’s literally my fountain of youth.”