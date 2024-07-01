Israel orders mass evacuation of southern Gaza city of Khan Younis

The Israeli army has ordered a mass evacuation of Palestinians from the eastern half of Khan Younis.

Monday’s order is a sign that Israeli troops could soon return to the southern city – the second-largest in Gaza.

Israel ended an offensive in Khan Younis earlier this year and withdrew most of its forces. The evacuation order indicates that Hamas has regrouped in the area.

Israel has said it is in the final stages of an offensive in the nearby Gaza city of Rafah.