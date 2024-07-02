Australian police arrest 14-year-old boy after stabbing at University of Sydney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Australian police arrest 14-year-old boy after stabbing at University of Sydney

By Press Association
New South Wales state Police conduct search at the scene of an alleged stabbing at Sydney University, in Sydney (Dan Himbrechts/AP)
A 14-year-old boy dressed in military clothing was arrested after police alleged he stabbed a 22-year-old student in the neck on Tuesday at the University of Sydney.

The student was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The suspect was treated in hospital for cuts and was kept for a mental health assessment, said Mark Walton, acting assistant commissioner for the New South Wales Police.

New South Wales Police acting assistant commissioner Mark Walton addresses the media in Sydney
New South Wales Police acting assistant commissioner Mark Walton addresses the media in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

“A motive or ideology importantly has not been determined at this time,” Mr Walton told reporters.

The New South Wales Joint Counterterrorism Committee was investigating the matter, but there was no ongoing threat to the community, Mr Walton said.

“The ideology that may be related to this young person’s activity is unknown, but I would say it’s likely to be categorised as mixed and unclear ideology,” he added.

“It is certainly not a religiously related ideology.”

Mr Walton said the boy had worn a “camouflage defence force uniform” and left a kitchen knife at the scene.

Investigators found no link between the university attack and a 16-year-old boy charged with performing a terrorist act in the stabbing of a Sydney bishop on April 15 while a church service was being streamed online.

Several of his teen associates have been charged with various offences including conspiring to engage in or planning as terrorist act.

The stabbing on Tuesday triggered a major police operation and a lockdown of buildings at Australia’s oldest university.

The police operation has since ended and all areas of the campus were now accessible, a university statement said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and members of the community are our priority and we continue to work with authorities,” the statement said.