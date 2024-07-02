Hungary’s PM in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky in first visit since war began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hungary’s PM in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky in first visit since war began

By Press Association
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, arrives for an EU summit in Brussels in June (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was in Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is his first visit to the country since the war began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Mr Orban’s press chief confirmed to Hungarian news agency MTI that the prime minister had arrived in the Ukrainian capital in the morning for the talks.

Russian soldiers ride a quad bike changing their positions at the frontline in an undisclosed location in Ukraine
Bertalan Havasi said the main topic of the meeting will be the opportunity for building peace as Ukraine fights off Russia’s invasion, and added that Mr Orban and Mr Zelensky will also discuss current issues related to Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

Mr Orban is known as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the European Union, and has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to extend assistance to Ukraine.

He has long accused Kyiv of mistreating an ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine’s western region of Zakarpattia.