Cristiano Ronaldo extols football’s ‘inexplicable moments’ after emotional win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Cristiano Ronaldo extols football’s ‘inexplicable moments’ after emotional win

By Press Association
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Portugal’s penalty shoot-out win against Slovenia at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Portugal’s penalty shoot-out win against Slovenia at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to shedding tears during Portugal’s Euro 2024 clash against Slovenia and then scoring a penalty in the shoot-out victory by calling them “inexplicable moments”.

Ronaldo was cast in the role of villain after missing a series of chances and having his extra-time penalty saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the scoreless encounter.

The 39-year-old was in tears during the extra-time break and consoled by team-mates, but he converted a spot-kick in the ensuing shoot-out as Diogo Costa saved all three Slovenia penalties and Portugal won 3-0.

“Even the strongest people have their (bad) days,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game.

“I was at rock bottom when the team needed me most. I was sad at first but now I’m happy.

“That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments.”

Asked about his outpouring of emotions during the match, Ronaldo replied: “When I think of my family, I feel emotional because they are unique moments that I cannot express in words.

“They are people I love, the fans who are always with us and especially with me, and I am very happy about that.

Portugal v Slovenia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Frankfurt Arena
Cristiano Ronaldo scores in the penalty shoot-out against Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I hadn’t missed a penalty kick all year. At this moment I missed it, but the most important thing is that the team won.

“I lost twice on penalties this season and won the third time. Sometimes football is fair and sometimes just, but we we deserved to qualify.

“I will always give my best for this shirt, whether I fail or not, but you have to take responsibility when the team has to.

“I have never been afraid to face things head on. Sometimes I do things right, sometimes I don’t, but giving up is something you will never hear from me.”

Portugal v Slovenia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Frankfurt Arena
Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by Diogo Dalot at half-time of extra-time after being denied from the penalty spot (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Portugal’s win took them through to a quarter-final tie against France – 1-0 winners over Belgium – in Hamburg on Friday.

Head coach Roberto Martinez hailed Ronaldo’s resilience after Oblak had denied him in extra time with a magnificent penalty save.

Martinez said: “He’s a constant example for us. Those emotions are incredible because he’s won everything and experienced experienced everything.

“He doesn’t need to care that much and that’s why I thank him for being the way he is, for caring for the group, for being someone after missing a penalty that he was the first penalty taker (in the shoot-out).

“I was certain he had to be the first penalty-taker and show us the way to the victory.”