Tom Heaton signs new one-year deal with Manchester United

Tom Heaton has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United, the PA news agency understands.

The 38-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford and, after spells with Cardiff, Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa, returned to the club in 2021.

Heaton has won three England caps and is currently working as a training goalkeeper with Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2024.

Tom Heaton is currently working with the England team at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)

One of the senior leaders in the United dressing room and a sounding board for captain Bruno Fernandes, the well-liked goalkeeper is understood to have had a number of other offers.

Heaton is doing his coaching badges but still feels able to compete at the highest level, with the goalkeeper staying at United to compete with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Asked if he was considering hanging up his gloves at the start of the Euros, the United goalkeeper told the PA news agency: “No, definitely not.

“For me, it’s all about feel. I still feel bang at it, still feel good. Certainly no thoughts about that. While I still feel good, I’ll still be champing at the bit.”