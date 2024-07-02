Giuliani disbarred in New York as court finds he lied about Trump election loss

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The decision was handed down by a New York appeals court in Manhattan.

The court ruled that Mr Giuliani be “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counsellors-at-law in the state of New York”.

Mr Giuliani’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

Mr Giuliani has already had his New York law licence suspended for false statements he made after the election.

He was the primary mouthpiece for Mr Trump’s false claims of election fraud after the 2020 vote, standing at a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican Trump and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

Lies around the election results helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the US Capitol on January 6 in an effort to stop the certification of Mr Biden’s victory.