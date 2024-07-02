Democrat politician publicly calls for Biden to step down

A House Democratic politician has become the first in the party to publicly call for US President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for president, citing Mr Biden’s debate performance failing to “effectively defend his many accomplishments”.

Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr Biden should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw”.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Mr Doggett said.

“Recognising that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.

“I respectfully call on him to do so.”

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, left, stand during break in the presidential debate on June 27 in which Mr Biden delivered a halting performance (John Bazemore/AP)

Mr Doggett, who represents an Austin-based district and is serving his 15th term in Congress, is the first sitting politician in his party to publicly state what many have been privately whispering behind closed doors since last week’s debate.

Mr Biden’s weak performance caused an immediate panic among even his most ardent supporters, leading many to question whether the 81-year-old career politician is the strongest Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, in November.

Beyond the White House, control of both chambers of Congress is also hanging in the balance in November, and Democrats find themselves defending far more Senate seats than Republicans.

Mr Doggett’s statement came minutes after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday that she believes “it is a legitimate question” whether Mr Biden’s halting performance is just “an episode or is this a condition”.

“When people ask that question, it’s legitimate – of both candidates,” Ms Pelosi said.

Ms Pelosi said she had not spoken to Mr Biden since the debate, but she emphasised that the president is on “top of his game, in terms of knowing the issues and what is at stake”.

Later on Tuesday it emerged that Mr Biden has invited all Democratic governors to meet on Wednesday, as he attempts to solidify support among his party’s top leaders after last week’s shaky debate performance.

The discussion is likely to be mostly virtual, according to two people familiar with Mr Biden’s plan, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss a schedule that has not yet been made public.