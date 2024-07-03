Northern California wildfire spreads, with more hot weather expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Northern California wildfire spreads, with more hot weather expected

By Press Association
An extended heatwave blanketing Northern California has resulted in red flag fire warnings and power shutoffs (Noah Berger/AP)
An extended heatwave blanketing Northern California has resulted in red flag fire warnings and power shutoffs (Noah Berger/AP)

Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire on Wednesday.

The wildfire in Northern California has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate and another day of extreme heat is expected to come.

A huge fire with a helicopter dropping water overhead
A night-flying helicopter drops water on flames as the Thompson Fire continues to burn (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The Thompson fire broke out before noon Tuesday about 70 miles (110km) north of Sacramento, in and around the city of Oroville, in Butte County.

It sent up a huge plume of smoke and grew to nearly 4.7 square miles (12.1 square kilometres) by Wednesday morning. It was 0% contained.

A group of firefighters with a hose pipe spray water out of shot
Firefighters have been responding but as of Wednesday, the fire, which stretches nearly 4.7 square miles, was 0% contained (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The city of about 20,000 people declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night and several homes have been destroyed, KCRA-TV reported.

There was no word of injuries as two evacuation centres were set up in Butte County.

More high temperatures above 100F (37.8C) were forecast for Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A wide shot showing an empty road and a large fire in the distance
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as firefighters tried to keep flames from reaching homes (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

On Tuesday, the governor’s office announced that federal funding had been approved to help with firefighting efforts.

Governor Gavin Newsom also activated the State Operations Centre to co-ordinate California’s response, dispatch mutual aid and support communities as they respond to threats of wildfire and excessive heat.