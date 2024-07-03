Ivan Toney hopes England can ‘kick on’ after narrowly avoiding Euro 2024 exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ivan Toney hopes England can ‘kick on’ after narrowly avoiding Euro 2024 exit

By Press Association
Ivan Toney admits to being ‘annoyed’ at being a late substitute for England but insists they much kick on (Adam Davy/PA)
Ivan Toney was “annoyed” to be brought on so late against Slovakia but pledged to be ready whenever called upon as England look to “kick on” from their Euro 2024 near miss.

Gareth Southgate’s side were moments away from an embarrassing exit akin to the defeat to Iceland eight years earlier as stoppage time ebbed away on Sunday evening.

Toney made his frustration known as the England manager brought him on for his major tournament debut four minutes into added time in Gelsenkirchen, but the late move worked out.

Jude Bellingham equalises for England against Slovakia in their last-16 clash at Euro 2024
Jude Bellingham equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time to keep England at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)

The 28-year-old’s presence helped allow for Jude Bellingham’s stunning 95th-minute equaliser, with the Brentford striker then smartly heading across for Harry Kane to seal a 2-1 extra-time triumph.

Asked how he made up with Southgate, Toney said: “By winning! Every player is going to have a bit of a hump at not playing games and with a minute to go you want a bit more than that.

“But we managed to get the equaliser and then it was up to me to put myself in a better space, fix my mood and then get on with the game. I managed to do that and managed to contribute.

“It is going to be tough for all of us because we are used to playing week in, week out for our clubs, so it is always tough.

“But from the beginning of my career I have been down this route before of being a sub and being patient.

England’s Ivan Toney, left, and Slovakia’s Norbert Gyomber battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 round-of-16 match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen
Toney, left, set up Harry Kane’s match-winner in extra-time (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I guess I have to do that again now and hopefully if I get a chance I can take it.”

Toney is prepared to bide his time in Germany and credits Brentford’s sports psychologist for helping him reset from pre-introduction frustration to make an influence on the field.

“There’s a guy called Michael Caulfield at Brentford, who is always talking about controlling your emotions, and I feel like in that moment it was time to control your emotions,” he said.

“Yes, I was annoyed but still 30 minutes to play, and you’ve got to come out of that mood and focus.

we’re two games away from a major final and we have to do what we can do and hopefully it’ll be enough

“There’s a lot more to give, I felt for myself. There’s 30 minutes of football and you’ve got to play your part and I managed to do that.”

England also have a lot more to give in Germany, where they stumbled their way to the top of Group C before sneaking past Slovakia to set-up a quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday.

“There’s always going to be expectations and a lot of people who have their opinion,” Toney said. “They’re entitled to it. If we win 2-0, people will say it should have been three or four. That’s always the case.

“But we’re two games away from a major final and we have to do what we can do and hopefully it’ll be enough.”

Asked if there was more motivation to make the most out of if having gone so close to an early exit, he said: “Yeah for sure. It was eye-opening that you could be going home any minute.

“The relief after in the dressing room was kind of like ‘right, now boys it’s time to kick on’.

“I think we’ve got the character and the quality of players to do so. Hopefully, we can do that now.”

Southgate’s side are just two games away from becoming the first English men’s team to reach a final on foreign soil, but Switzerland are sure to provide a stern test.

Ivan Toney speaks during a press conference at England's training base in Blankenhain
Toney is ready to be called upon when the opportunity arises in Germany (Adam Davy/PA)

Runners-up in Group A to hosts Germany, the Swiss went onto knockout holders Italy 2-0 in the round of 16.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Toney said. “There are some quality players, great side, doing very well in this tournament. Full respect to them.

“We can just concentrate on ourselves, concentrate on what we can do best, and hopefully the players in the starting XI, and the players coming on, are more than enough to win the game.

“Every game is going to be a battle. They have quality players.

“We just have to be up to the test, work hard, and be in for a fight which I know the Swiss will put up.”