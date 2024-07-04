Pro-Palestinian protesters breach security at Australia’s Parliament House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pro-Palestinian protesters breach security at Australia’s Parliament House

By Press Association
Four people were arrested after the demonstration (AAP Image via AP)
Four people were arrested after the demonstration (AAP Image via AP)

Pro-Palestinian protesters have breached security at Australia’s Parliament House to unfurl banners from the roof as a senator quit the government over its direction on the Gaza war.

Tensions over Israel’s war against Hamas dominated parliament’s final sitting day before a five-week break.

The four protesters were arrested after draping the words “war crimes” and “genocide” as well as the Palestinian rallying cry “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” for more than an hour over the building’s facade known as the Great Verandah.

Inside the building, Afghanistan-born senator Fatima Payman, the only Australian federal legislator ever to wear a hijab during sittings, announced she had quit the ruling Labour Party over her refusal to toe the party line on Gaza.

Ms Payman told reporters: “My family did not flee from a war-torn country to come here as refugees for me to remain silent when I see atrocities inflicted on innocent people.

“Witnessing our government’s indifference to the greatest injustice of our times makes me question the direction the party is taking.”

The first-term senator defied her government colleagues last week by supporting a minor party’s motion that demanded the senate “recognise the state of Palestine”.

Fatima Payman
Afghanistan-born Ms Payman announced she had quit the ruling Labour Party (AAP Image via AP)

Australia does not recognise a Palestinian state. The government is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state can coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders, the policy states.

Ms Payman will remain in the senate as an independent. She is the first government legislator to leave since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration was elected in 2022.

Police said the four protesters are expected to be charged with trespassing.

They have been banned from Parliament House for two years, a police statement said.

The protesters triggered a security crackdown in Parliament House that prevented many members of the public entering the building. The public galleries of both the House of Representatives and the Senate were kept empty as a precaution.

House speaker Milton Dick said he was “deeply concerned” by the protests and had ordered an upgrade of security. Police were investigating how the protesters gained access to a secure area.

Mr Albanese told parliament he condemned the protest.

“Peaceful protest has an important place in our society, but this was not a peaceful protest,” he said.

“These actions have done absolutely nothing to advance any cause. Indeed, they have hurt the cause that those engaged in this reckless activity believe they are advancing.”