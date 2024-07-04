California wildfire does not grow but winds and hot weather could whip up flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
California wildfire does not grow but winds and hot weather could whip up flames

By Press Association
Planes have been dropping retardant on the Thompson fire in hopes to stem the flames (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Crews made steady progress overnight against a Northern California wildfire that has thousands of people under evacuation orders, but wind gusts and continued hot temperatures on Thursday could pose problems on a searing hot July Fourth, officials said.

The Thompson Fire near the city of Oroville in Butte County stayed roughly the same size and containment was still 7%, which was the same as Wednesday night, said Kevin Colburn, information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), said.

There are 26,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings, but numbers could drop as crews make fresh assessments.

A firefighter climbs to the top of the back of a fire engine. Its break lights are on and there is smoke everywhere.
Containment of the Thompson Fire remained at 7% (Noah Berger/AP)

“We’re going to evaluate and see if we can open up some areas,” Mr Colburn said.

The Thompson Fire broke out before noon on Tuesday, about 70 miles (110km) north of Sacramento. It sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to more than 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometres).

An Associated Press photographer saw fire burn three adjacent suburban-style homes in Oroville.

A firefighter runs through smoke filled forest, fire burns in the background
There are around 26,000 people under evacuation orders as a result of the fire (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The fire ignited sprigs of grass poking from the concrete edges of Lake Oroville as gusty winds whipped up American flags lining a bend of the state’s second-largest reservoir and the nation’s tallest dam.

Residents standing on hillsides watched the orange glow as aircraft dropped water. A crew of more than a dozen firefighters saved one home as goats and other farm animals fled. The cause of the blaze was being investigated.

More than a dozen other blazes, most of them small, are active across the state, according to Cal Fire.