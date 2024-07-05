US celebrates July 4 amid heat warnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US celebrates July 4 amid heat warnings

By Press Association
A fan watches a July 4 fireworks display after a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays (Charlie Riedel/AP)
A fan watches a July 4 fireworks display after a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Millions of people in the US celebrated under heat warnings as they flocked to beaches and travelled to toast their nation’s birth with July 4 parades, cookouts and fireworks.

Travel records were projected to fall with people jamming airports and crowding highways to reach Thursday’s Independence Day celebrations, which will stretch into a long weekend for many.

On the east coast, beachgoers in Connecticut were turned away as parking at state parks along the shore filled to capacity, including a two-mile stretch at Hammonasset Beach State Park — the state’s largest shoreline beach.

Across the west, people dealt with stifling conditions as the National Weather Service warned of a “significant and extremely dangerous” heat wave across much of the region.

Fourth of July
Gabriella Willams, five, waves an American flag during the Symphony of Stars as part of the 2024 Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour in Grafton, Vermont (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer/AP)

A heat advisory in Philadelphia did not stop crowds from gathering at historic sites in the city where the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4 1776.

Evening fireworks were scheduled over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after a concert by Ne-Yo and Kesha.

Fireworks crackled in backyard displays and an anticipated 16,000 professional shows were planned to light up the horizon from sea to shining sea.

“This is how we celebrate. It’s the bombs bursting in air. It’s the rockets’ red glare. That’s how people show their pride and patriotism,” said Julie Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The Transportation Security Administration reported that a record of nearly three million people travelled through airports in a single day last week, a figure expected to be broken this week.

The American Automobile Association projected that 60.6 million people will travel by car during the holiday period.

Fourth of July Boston
The Singing Sergeants sing the national anthem as Keith Lockhart, right, conducts during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade in Boston (Michael Dwyer/AP)

On much of the west coast, people were advised to take precautions to avoid overheating on the holiday.

Temperatures topped 43C on Thursday in inland areas of northern California with heat spreading into the Pacific Northwest. Some spots in the desert southwest were expecting temperatures topping 49C. Hot, muggy conditions also permeated the Deep South and Middle Atlantic.

The northern California city of Oroville’s annual fireworks were cancelled as an estimated 17,000 residents remained under evacuation orders or warnings while hundreds of firefighters toiled under extreme heat to keep flames from reaching more homes.

In suburban Chicago, Highland Park resumed its annual Independence Day Parade on the second anniversary of a mass shooting that took seven lives and injured dozens at the 2022 event.

People gathered at a middle school for a remembrance on Thursday before the holiday march, which followed a different route than in the past.

Fourth of July Hot Dog Contest
Patrick Bertoletti, centre, reacts after winning the men’s division in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

The holiday celebrating the establishment of a new country, free from British rule, is traditionally marked by barbeques, cold drinks and the Stars and Stripes on flagpoles and on clothing, in addition to parades.

But Americans were also celebrating in other ways unique to their communities.

The annual hot dog eating contest on New York’s Coney Island saw Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago gobble down 58 hot dogs to win his first men’s title.

In Alaska, the city of Seward got a head start with a fireworks display at midnight, as thousands of people gathered on a rocky beach to watch during the brief window where the sky dims in the land of the midnight sun.

The shells burst over Resurrection Bay as people watched in silence. “It was absolutely magical,” said resident Iris Woolfolk.