News World

Evacuation orders lifted as crew battle wildfire in California

By Press Association
A Cal Fire OV-10 air tactical aircraft releases a puff of smoke while guiding a fire retardant drop during the Thompson Fire, in Oroville, California (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)
Thousands of people evacuated during a northern California wildfire have been allowed to return home as crews continued battling flames amid scorching heat, officials said.

Containment of the Thompson Fire near the city of Oroville in Butte County remained at 7% on Thursday, the same as the previous night.

The “vast majority” of the 17,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings were able to go home, said Kristi Olio, public information officer for Butte County.

Previous reports of 26,000 people being under orders or warnings were inaccurate, she said, adding that the fire has unfolded so quickly that it has been difficult to get firm figures.

Water flows down the Oroville Dam spillway behind vegetation scorched in the Thompson Fire in Oroville, California (Noah Berger/AP)

The Thompson Fire broke out before noon on Tuesday about 70 miles north of Sacramento, sending up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space.

But officials warned of hot temperatures that could hit 42C, with even hotter weather expected on Friday and Saturday.

“The winds are slowly picking up,” said Chris Peterson, information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). “You add that with the heat and low humidity,” and the potential for volatile fire behaviour grows.

Four structures were destroyed, and more than 12,000 were threatened.

A Pacific Gas and Electric Company firefighting helicopter releases water over the Thompson Fire in Oroville, California (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)

Four firefighters reported injuries, all from heat. The cause of the blaze was being investigated.

The deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history nearly wiped out the town of Paradise in Butte County in 2018. And in 2017, both spillways of the Oroville Dam — the nation’s tallest — failed, mandating the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people.

“We do it ‘well,’ I guess, is the word to say,” said Oroville Mayor David Pittman.

He said the 20,000 residents of Oroville have heeded evacuation warnings and stepped up to offer a place to stay and home-cooked meals for evacuees.

Millions of people across the US are baking in a heat wave, including in California, which is seeing “significantly more wildfire activity at this point” than in recent years, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement.

More than a dozen other blazes, most of them small, are active across the state, according to Cal Fire. The largest of those, the Basin Fire in Fresno County, was nearly 50% contained with 22 square miles burned.