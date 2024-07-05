Iran heads to polls for presidential run-off election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iran heads to polls for presidential run-off election

By Press Association
The second round of the Iranian presidential election is under way (AP)
Iranians began voting on Friday in a run-off election to replace the late president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

Voters face a choice between the hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and long-time parliament member who has allied himself with moderates and reformists within Iran’s Shiite theocracy.

An initial round of voting on June 28 saw no candidate get more than 50% of the vote, forcing the run-off. It also saw the lowest turnout for an Iranian election, leaving turnout on Friday a major question.

There have been calls for a boycott, including from imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, although potential voters in Iran appear to have made the decision not to participate last week on their own as there is no widely accepted opposition movement operating within or outside of the country.

As has been the case since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women and those calling for radical change have been barred from the ballot while the vote itself will have no oversight from internationally recognised monitors.

The voting comes as wider tensions have gripped the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

An Iranian man fills out his ballot
In April, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel over the war in Gaza, while militia groups that Tehran arms in the region — such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels — are engaged in the fighting and have escalated their attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to enrich uranium at near weapons-grade levels and maintains a stockpile large enough to build — should it choose to do so — several nuclear weapons.

Its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, reached by officials now backing Pezeshkian, collapsed in 2018 after then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord. In the time since, hardliners have taken control of all levers of power within Iran’s government.

While Iran’s 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state, presidents can bend the country’s policies toward confrontation or negotiation with the West.

Interior minister Ahmad Vahidi, who is in charge of overseeing the election, announced all the polls had opened at 8am local time. Typically, Ayatollah Khamenei casts one of the election’s first votes.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves after casting his vote
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cast his vote (AP)

More than 61 million Iranians over the age of 18 are eligible to vote with about 18 million of them between 18 to 30.

Friday’s election marks only Iran’s second presidential run-off since 1979. The first came in 2005, when hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad beat former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Under Mr Ahmadinejad, Iran faced international sanctions over its advancing nuclear programme, as well as the 2009 Green Movement protests and the crackdown that smashed them.

Mr Pezeshkian’s supporters have been warning Mr Jalili will bring a “Taliban”-style government into Tehran, while Mr Jalili has criticised his opponent for running a campaign of fear-mongering.

Mr Raisi died in the May 19 helicopter crash that also killed the country’s foreign minister and others.

He was seen as a protege of Ayatollah Khamenei and a potential successor as supreme leader. Still, many knew him for his involvement in the mass executions that Iran conducted in 1988, and for his role in the bloody crackdowns on dissent that followed protests over the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman detained by police over allegedly improperly wearing the mandatory headscarf, or hijab.