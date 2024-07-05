Gareth Southgate warns England will go ‘to the depths again’ to beat Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate warns England will go ‘to the depths again’ to beat Switzerland

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate is preparing for England’s clash with Switzerland (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate says England have to be “ready to go right to the depths again” in Saturday’s crunch European Championship quarter-final against Switzerland.

The eyes of the nation will be focused on Dusseldorf as the Euro 2020 runners-up continue their quest to go one better by taking on the side 19th in FIFA’s world rankings.

England are fifth in those standings but have yet to show those standards in Germany, where they topped Group C in unconvincing fashion before narrowly avoiding humiliation last weekend.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner took the last-16 clash against Slovakia to extra time, with Harry Kane’s header sealing a 2-1 triumph and quarter-final clash against the Swiss.

Harry Kane celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring England’s second goal against Slovakia
“We showed great resilience and great character to keep going right until the end, and I think we deserved a draw in the 90 minutes,” England manager Southgate told UEFA.

“When you get the goal so early in extra time, you’re able to be in charge of things a little more.

“We have to get ourselves back to the mental stage we were in before the game with (Slovakia).

“Where whatever it takes to win, you’ve got to be ready to go. You’ve got to be ready to go right to the depths again.”

The Netherlands or Turkey await in a Dortmund semi-final for the winner of Southgate’s 100th match as England boss.

Defeat to Switzerland would almost certainly mean that his reign ends on Saturday, with fans already having turned on him during what looks likely to be his fourth and final major tournament in charge.

England were booed at the end of the group draws against Denmark and Slovenia, with some empty beer cups even thrown at Southgate by supporters after the latter match in Cologne.

Long-serving defender John Stones said: “I’ve only heard about the criticism he’s been receiving. I saw some fans after one game throwing bottles to his direction. I’m sure that will have motivated him that bit more.

Fans let their frustration at England's display against Slovenia known to Gareth Southgate in Cologne
“I couldn’t tell you about his future or us knowing that as a team or personally, but of course everyone has spent time with him and know him as a person and especially how hard he and his backroom staff work.

“So definitely we want to win for them, ourselves and our families and everyone in the nation.”

Southgate would have had even more aimed his way, from the stands to TV studios and social media, had Bellingham not saved the day in Gelsenkirchen last weekend.

The 21-year-old’s incredible escape act avoided a humiliation akin to the Iceland exit at Euro 2016 as the Real Madrid star showed his ability and mentality.

Jude Bellingham scored an outrageous overhead kick equaliser for England against Slovakia
“He’s got a tremendous drive and personality to affect the biggest moments,” Southgate said.

“That’s unusual to find, especially in a player of his age. So yes, we’re very fortunate to have a player like that in our midst.”

Bellingham forms part of a star-studded England squad that have yet to gel in Germany, whereas Saturday’s opponents Switzerland have looked far more cogent with lesser names.

Murat Yakin’s men finished runners-up in Group A to hosts Germany, before deservedly beating holders Italy 2-0 to set up this quarter-final encounter.

England’s squad have spoken up the threat of Switzerland in the build-up to this weekend’s meeting and Southgate sees their midfield as a key area.

“Granit Xhaka and (Remo) Freuler are very good all-round midfield players,” he said of the former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest players.

“They use the ball well, they’re combative, have leadership, can get forward and score goals. They’re a really integral part of the way Switzerland play.”