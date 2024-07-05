Gareth Southgate warns England will go ‘to the depths again’ to beat Switzerland

Gareth Southgate says England have to be “ready to go right to the depths again” in Saturday’s crunch European Championship quarter-final against Switzerland.

The eyes of the nation will be focused on Dusseldorf as the Euro 2020 runners-up continue their quest to go one better by taking on the side 19th in FIFA’s world rankings.

England are fifth in those standings but have yet to show those standards in Germany, where they topped Group C in unconvincing fashion before narrowly avoiding humiliation last weekend.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner took the last-16 clash against Slovakia to extra time, with Harry Kane’s header sealing a 2-1 triumph and quarter-final clash against the Swiss.

Harry Kane celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring England’s second goal against Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We showed great resilience and great character to keep going right until the end, and I think we deserved a draw in the 90 minutes,” England manager Southgate told UEFA.

“When you get the goal so early in extra time, you’re able to be in charge of things a little more.

“We have to get ourselves back to the mental stage we were in before the game with (Slovakia).

“Where whatever it takes to win, you’ve got to be ready to go. You’ve got to be ready to go right to the depths again.”

The Netherlands or Turkey await in a Dortmund semi-final for the winner of Southgate’s 100th match as England boss.

Defeat to Switzerland would almost certainly mean that his reign ends on Saturday, with fans already having turned on him during what looks likely to be his fourth and final major tournament in charge.

England were booed at the end of the group draws against Denmark and Slovenia, with some empty beer cups even thrown at Southgate by supporters after the latter match in Cologne.

Long-serving defender John Stones said: “I’ve only heard about the criticism he’s been receiving. I saw some fans after one game throwing bottles to his direction. I’m sure that will have motivated him that bit more.

Fans let their frustration at England’s display against Slovenia known to Gareth Southgate in Cologne (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I couldn’t tell you about his future or us knowing that as a team or personally, but of course everyone has spent time with him and know him as a person and especially how hard he and his backroom staff work.

“So definitely we want to win for them, ourselves and our families and everyone in the nation.”

Southgate would have had even more aimed his way, from the stands to TV studios and social media, had Bellingham not saved the day in Gelsenkirchen last weekend.

The 21-year-old’s incredible escape act avoided a humiliation akin to the Iceland exit at Euro 2016 as the Real Madrid star showed his ability and mentality.

Jude Bellingham scored an outrageous overhead kick equaliser for England against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s got a tremendous drive and personality to affect the biggest moments,” Southgate said.

“That’s unusual to find, especially in a player of his age. So yes, we’re very fortunate to have a player like that in our midst.”

Bellingham forms part of a star-studded England squad that have yet to gel in Germany, whereas Saturday’s opponents Switzerland have looked far more cogent with lesser names.

Murat Yakin’s men finished runners-up in Group A to hosts Germany, before deservedly beating holders Italy 2-0 to set up this quarter-final encounter.

England’s squad have spoken up the threat of Switzerland in the build-up to this weekend’s meeting and Southgate sees their midfield as a key area.

“Granit Xhaka and (Remo) Freuler are very good all-round midfield players,” he said of the former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest players.

“They use the ball well, they’re combative, have leadership, can get forward and score goals. They’re a really integral part of the way Switzerland play.”