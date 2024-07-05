Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

Hurricane Beryl has made landfall on Mexico’s coast near the resort of Tulum as a Category 2 storm after leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Centre said that Beryl is expected to rapidly weaken to a tropical storm as it crosses over the Yucatan Peninsula before it re-emerges into the Gulf of Mexico and likely regains hurricane strength.

Once in the warm waters of the Gulf, Beryl is forecast to head towards northern Mexico near the Texas border, an area that had already been soaked by Tropical Storm Alberto just a couple of weeks ago.

Once the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl spread destruction in Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados in recent days.

Mexican authorities had moved some tourists and residents out of low-lying areas around the Yucatan peninsula prior to landfall, but tens of thousands remained to tough out the 100mph winds and expected storm surge.

Much of the area around Tulum is just a few yards above sea level.