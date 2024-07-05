Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must stay in EU as he awaits trial, court says

Social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, a court has ruled.

The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision to allow Tate, 37, to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson as a “significant victory and a major step forward” in the case.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer and dual British-US citizen, was initially arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest, Romania’s capital, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year.

They have denied the allegations.