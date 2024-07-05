Multiple injuries reported after fireworks malfunction in Utah stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Multiple injuries reported after fireworks malfunction in Utah stadium

By Press Association
The crowd watches as a firefighter searches for an injured individual after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah (Isaac Hale/AP)
The crowd watches as a firefighter searches for an injured individual after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah (Isaac Hale/AP)

Malfunctioning fireworks veered into the stands at a crowded US football stadium and struck members of the audience during a Fourth of July celebration, sending up to six people to hospital, according to authorities and the event organiser.

The accident occurred during the opening ceremonies of the Stadium of Fire show, the flagship event at Provo’s annual Freedom Festival at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Brigham Young University in Utah.

Organisers halted the show for around 15 minutes while injured audience members received medical attention, said Freedom Festival spokesperson Emory Cook.

The crowd reacts after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah
Around 45,000 people attended the sold-out show, with six people taken to hospital after being injured in the incident (Isaac Hale/AP)

Six people were taken to the hospital, Mr Cook said, but the number struck by fireworks and the severity of their injuries was not known.

The cause of the mishap — which involved fireworks shot off inside the stadium as several jets passed overhead — is under investigation by local authorities.

Videos posted on social media show individual fireworks veering off from the cluster sent into the sky over the field and landing among rows of spectators in the stands at the outdoor arena.

Around 45,000 people attended the sold-out show, Mr Cook said.

“Definitely a firework malfunctioned, but we’re still trying to figure out how that happened,” Mr Cook said.

Firefighters and paramedics were on scene when the show started and were able to reach the injured audience members within a minute, said Provo Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Jeanie Atherton.

She said her department transported only one person to the hospital but that other victims might have gone by personal vehicles.

The fireworks that malfunctioned inside the stadium were relatively small compared to the large pyrotechnics that are used during the show’s finale, Mr Cook said.

Those larger fireworks are kept outside the stadium, he added.

Following the accident, the BYU Police Department allowed organisers to proceed with the event, which featured the Jonas Brothers, KUTV reported.