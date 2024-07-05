Jailed Kremlin critic moved to prison hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jailed Kremlin critic moved to prison hospital

By Press Association
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza gestures while standing in a defendants’ cage at the Moscow City Court (PA)
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza gestures while standing in a defendants’ cage at the Moscow City Court (PA)

Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has been transferred to a prison hospital.

His lawyers have been unable to visit him there since Thursday, his wife and one of his lawyers said on Friday.

The development comes as the Kremlin continues its unrelenting crackdown on dissent that has ensnared thousands of people — prominent opposition activists and ordinary Russians alike — since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Kara-Murza, 42, was convicted of treason last year over a number of public speeches harshly critical of the Kremlin.

He has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

He is serving 25 years, the stiffest sentence for a Kremlin critic in modern Russia, in a penal colony in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Kara-Murza’s lawyers went to Penal Colony No. 6 on Thursday to visit him, but after hours of waiting were turned away by prison officials who said he had been transferred to a prison hospital, Yevgenia Kara-Murza and lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said in an online statement Friday.

They said the lawyers were also not able to see him in the hospital on Thursday or Friday — hospital staff kept turning them away citing various administrative reasons.

“The lawyers were unable to see Vladimir and make sure he’s doing well ahead of the weekend,” when visiting is not allowed, Mrs Kara-Murza and Mr Prokhorov said.

Kara-Murza’s wife and lawyers have regularly sounded the alarm about his deteriorating health.

It has apparently worsened behind bars, especially as Kara-Murza has spent months solitary confinement — a practice that has become common for Kremlin critics and is widely viewed as designed to put additional pressure on them.

In 2015 and 2017, Kara-Murza suffered two near-fatal poisonings in 2015 and 2017 and developed polyneuropathy, a condition that deadens the feeling in his limbs.

While he received some treatment in pretrial detention in Moscow, there has been none at the penal colony in Omsk, his wife Yevgenia told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Kara-Murza, who rose to prominence as a journalist and has written columns as a contributor for The Washington Post from his prison cell, won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

He has been declared a political prisoner by Russia’s prominent human rights group Memorial, and officials in the West have repeatedly called for his release.

Moves to neutralise opposition and stifle criticism intensified significantly after the start of the war, including passage of a law effectively criminalising any public expression about the conflict that deviates from the Kremlin line.

The legislation that outlaws “spreading false information” about the Russian army or “discrediting it” has been used against opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving long prison terms.

According to OVD-Info, a prominent rights group that monitors political arrests and provides legal aid, a total of 20,040 Russians were arrested between February 24, 2022, when the war began, and May 20, 2024, for speaking out or demonstrating against the invasion.

A total of 983 people have faced criminal charges for their anti-war stances, and nearly 9,500 faced petty charges of discrediting the army, punishable by a fine or a short stint in jail, OVD-Info reported.