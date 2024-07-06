Ukrainian troops pay last respects to Briton killed in clash with Russian forces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian troops pay last respects to Briton killed in clash with Russian forces

By Press Association
A Ukrainian serviceman carries a portrait of British combat medic, volunteer, Peter Fouche (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
A Ukrainian serviceman carries a portrait of British combat medic, volunteer, Peter Fouche (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Ukrainian service members have gathered in Kyiv to pay last respects to a British combat medic who set up a charity delivering essential supplies to frontline fighters.

Peter Fouche, 49, died “in the battlefield” on June 27 as his unit clashed with Russian troops, according to his colleague at Project Konstantin, the volunteer group that since 2022 has ferried drones, vehicles, uniforms and food to Ukrainian soldiers in the east.

A soldier salutes as he stands over a coffin
Comrades of Peter Fouche at the funeral in Kyiv (Alex Babenko/AP)

According to its website, it has also helped evacuate 219 Ukrainian soldiers from combat zones.

At the funeral ceremony, Ukrainian soldiers carried Mr Fouche’s coffin through Kyiv’s landmark Independence Square, the site of mass protests in 2014 that forced out a pro-Russian president.

Mr Fouche’s comrades held back tears as they lined up to say goodbye. Others read prayers as they held up Ukrainian flags and military insignia.

His partner, wearing a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt, knelt down to embrace the coffin.

A woman looks at flowers on a coffin
Peter Fouche’s partner during the ceremony (Alex Babenko/AP)

A statement released on Monday by Halyna Zhuk, Project Konstantin’s Ukrainian co-founder, called Mr Fouche “a hero” and praised his “relentless commitment to Ukraine and her people”.

Mr Fouche, from west London, helped build a field hospital in Kyiv before he started Project Konstantin, according to the group’s website, and later enlisted in the Ukrainian army.

At least five other Britons have been killed while volunteering in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.