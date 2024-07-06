Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau remembered as ‘monumental figure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau remembered as ‘monumental figure’

By Press Association
Producer Jon Landau has died at the age of 63 (Ian West/PA)
Sir Peter Jackson has remembered Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau as “a monumental figure in the film industry” following his death at the age of 63.

Landau was the long-time producing partner of James Cameron and was chief operating officer of his production company Lightstorm Entertainment.

He is credited with helping to make history as the producer of three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time.

A statement from Lord Of The Rings director Sir Peter and his wife Fran Walsh, whose Weta FX company was the visual effects house for the Avatar films, said: “We speak for the entire Weta FX team when we say we are devastated by the loss of Jon Landau.

“Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend.

“Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come. Our deepest condolences are with Jon’s family and loved ones, as well as Jim (Cameron) and the Lightstorm Entertainment team.”

Titanic, released in 1997 and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was the first film to cross the one-billion dollar (£781,500,000) threshold at the global box office.

Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar and 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water went on to top Titanic’s box office haul.

Joe Letteri, who was the visual effects supervisor on the Avatar films, said: “I am heartbroken at the loss of our friend Jon Landau.

“He was an amazing and generous man, and a world-class film-maker who leaves a legacy that will last for generations.

“On behalf of all of us at Weta FX, it was an honour to work beside him. His dedication to the art of film-making inspired us every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Landau’s career in Hollywood spanned decades and he co-produced hits such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Dick Tracy.

In the 1990s he served as executive vice president of feature film production at 20th Century Fox, where he oversaw major productions including Die Hard 2, The Last Of The Mohicans and True Lies.