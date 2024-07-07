Bukayo Saka knows England ‘can do whatever it takes to win’ at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bukayo Saka knows England ‘can do whatever it takes to win’ at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka was inundated with praise for his man-of-the-match performance against Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bukayo Saka believes England have shown they can do whatever it takes to win following their battling displays en route to the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The Arsenal forward scored the equaliser to cancel out Breel Embolo’s strike as England went on to beat Switzerland on penalties and set up a last-four meeting with the Netherlands.

Saka scored his spot-kick to banish the ghosts of his miss in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat to Italy.

The victory came just six days on from the last-16 success over Slovakia, where Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time overhead kick took the game to extra-time.

“I think we’ve shown in two back-to-back games, we’ve gone to 120 minutes and won them both. It shows that we can do whatever it takes to win,” Saka told Lions’ Den.

“Whether it’s in the 90th minute or the 120th minute, whether it’s in a penalty shoot-out, we can do it in any way so that gives us a lot of confidence as well.”

Saka was inundated with praise for his man-of-the-match performance and the way he nervelessly scored from 12 yards.

But it was the adulation of former England skipper David Beckham that he enjoyed most.

“That’s the smile we all needed to see… Courage & happiness @bukayosaka87, well done to the lads @england,” Beckham posted on Instagram.

Asked about the post and after some light-ribbing from Luke Shaw that he had not stopped talking about Beckham’s post, Saka replied: “Listen, the first truth he’s said today!

“I showed him this yesterday – I was buzzing when I saw because obviously, you know, to have that support from Becks is… (shakes head, raises hand and smiles).

“Come on, man. Come on, you can forgive me!

“In extra-time I sort of had the feeling it could be penalties, so I was ready in the mind battle for when the game had finished.

“I tried to focus more on success than failure. You know, if I think about failing or missing then it gets me down, gets me worried and then I get tense.”