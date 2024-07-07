Fire crews tackle California wildfires as US heatwave continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire crews tackle California wildfires as US heatwave continues

By Press Association
A helicopter drops water on flames from the advancing Lake Fire in Los Olivos, California (Eric Thayer/AP)
A long-running heatwave that has already shattered previous records across the US will persist, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that will soar throughout the week, forecasters said on Sunday.

In California, crews worked in sweltering conditions to battle a series of wildfires across the state.

In Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles, a fire had scorched more than 20 square miles (53 square kilometres) of dry grass, brush and timber after breaking out Friday.

There was no containment by Sunday morning. The blaze was burning through mostly uninhabited wildland, but some rural homes were under evacuation orders.

High temperatures were expected through the week, with little relief from the heat even at night.

Signs and traffic cones block a road in California
Signs and traffic cones block a road to Sycamore Valley Ranch, formerly the Neverland Ranch when it was owned by Michael Jackson, as firefighters work against the advancing Lake Fire in Los Olivos, California (Eric Thayer/AP)

An excessive heat warning — the National Weather Service’s highest alert — was in effect for about 36 million people, or about 10% of the population, said NWS meteorologist Bryan Jackson.

Dozens of locations in the West and Pacific Northwest were expected to tie or break previous heat records, he said.

Many areas in Northern California surpassed 43.3C, with the city of Redding topping out at a record 48.3C. Phoenix set a new daily record on Sunday for the warmest low temperature: it never got below 33.3C.

Las Vegas on Saturday tied the record of 46C, last reached in 2007, and on Sunday the city was flirting with a record high of 47.7C.

Temperatures in Oregon were expected to exceed 37.7C on Sunday and soar as high as 46.1C in some parts of California, Mr Jackson said. On the more humid East Coast, temperatures above 37.7C were expected, though no excessive heat advisories were in effect for the region on Sunday.

On Saturday, Raleigh in North Carolina reached an all-time record high of 41.1C, with a maximum heat index of 47.7C, he said.

Rare heat advisories were extended even into higher elevations including around Lake Tahoe, on the border of California and Nevada, with the National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, warning of “major heat risk impacts, even in the mountains”.