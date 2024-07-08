Japan, Philippines sign defence pact to train in each other’s territory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japan, Philippines sign defence pact to train in each other’s territory

By Press Association
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, greets Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Junior (Franck Robichon/AP)
Japan and the Philippines have signed a key defence pact which the deployment of Japanese forces for joint military exercises.

The two Asian nations are now building an alliance as they both face an increasingly assertive China.

Monday’s Reciprocal Access Agreement, which similarly allows Filipino forces to enter Japan for joint combat training, was signed by Philippines defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa in a Manila ceremony witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Junior.

Philippine and Japanese officials said it would take effect after ratification by the countries’ legislatures.

Chinese Coast Guard hold knives and machetes as they approach Philippine troops on a resupply mission in the Second Thomas Shoal at the disputed South China Sea in June 17, 2024 (Armed Forces of the Philippines/AP)

The Philippine government said in a statement that Mr Kamikawa and Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara are in Manila to hold talks with their counterparts on ways to further deepen relations.

Japan’s defence pact with the Philippines is its first in Asia. It signed similar accords with Australia in 2022 and with Britain last year.

Many of Japan’s Asian neighbours, including the Philippines, were under Japanese aggression until its defeat in the Second World War. Japan’s efforts to bolster its military role and spending could be a sensitive issue but the two countries have steadily deepened defence and security ties.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s moves dovetail with President Marcos’s effort to forge security alliances to bolster the Philippine military’s limited ability to defend Manila’s territorial interests in the South China Sea.

The busy sea passage is a key global trade route that has been claimed virtually in its entirety by China but is also contested in part by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Japan has had a long-standing territorial dispute with China over islands in the East China Sea, while Chinese and Philippine coast guard and navy ships have been involved in a series of tense confrontations in the South China Sea since last year.

In the worst confrontation so far, Chinese coast guard personnel armed with knives, spears and an axe aboard motorboats repeatedly rammed and destroyed two Philippine navy supply vessels on June 17 in a chaotic face-off in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal that injured several Filipino sailors. Chinese coast guard personnel seized seven navy rifles.

The Philippines strongly protested against the Chinese coast guard’s actions and demanded one million dollars (£780,345) for the damage and the return of the rifles. China accused the Philippines of instigating the violence, saying the Filipino sailors strayed into what it called Chinese territorial waters despite warnings.