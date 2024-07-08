Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on Texas coast near Matagorda

Hurricane Beryl has made landfall on the middle Texas coast near Matagorda with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds.

The powerful storm moved over land around 4am Central Standard Time (10am BST) on Monday, the US National Weather Service said.

Earlier, residents prepared for Beryl’s arrival, after it cut a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.

4AM CDT July 8: #Beryl makes landfall near Matagorda, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are occurring with considerable flash and urban flooding expected. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/UP7pRftxum — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2024

The hurricane’s top sustained winds were 80mph as the storm moves north-west at 10mph. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay north to Port Bolivar, the centre said.

People on the Texas coast boarded up windows and left beach towns under an evacuation order.

As the storm neared the coast, Texas officials warned it could cause power outages and flooding but also expressed worry that not enough residents and beach vacationers in Beryl’s path had heeded warnings to leave.

“One of the things that kind of trigger our concern a little bit, we’ve looked at all of the roads leaving the coast and the maps are still green,” said Dan Patrick, who is serving as the state’s acting governor while governor Greg Abbott is travelling overseas. “So we don’t see many people leaving.”

This is what we need to see. Powerline workers lined up and ready to get to work in the event that powerlines are down because of Hurricane Beryl. pic.twitter.com/BmqzPo5dEM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2024

Tropical storm winds extended 115 miles from the centre and experts warned residents to be prepared for possible flash flooding in parts of middle, upper and eastern Texas as well as Arkansas as the storm gradually turns to the north and then north-east later on Monday.

As the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean on its way to Texas. The storm ripped off doors, windows and roofs with devastating winds and storm surge fuelled by the Atlantic’s record warmth.

Three times during its one week of life, Beryl has gained 35mph in wind speed in 24 hours or less, the official weather service definition of rapid intensification.

Beryl’s explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm indicates the hot water of the Atlantic and Caribbean and what the Atlantic hurricane belt can expect for the rest of the storm season, experts said.

Texas officials warned people along the entire coastline to prepare for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind. The hurricane warning extended from Baffin Bay, south of Corpus Christi, to Sargent, south of Houston.