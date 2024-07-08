Children’s hospital struck in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s hospital struck in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

By Press Association
Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on Monday (AP)
Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on Monday (AP)

Russian missiles have struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv and killed at least three people elsewhere in the Ukrainian capital, authorities said.

Another Russian attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih is said to have killed at least 10 people.

The assault is the biggest bombardment of Kyiv for several months.

The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said.

Smoke rises over the Kyiv skies
Explosions were felt and heard across Kyiv (AP)

The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types.

The attack struck Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine’s biggest children’s medical facility. There was no immediate word on casualties there.

The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in a handful of Kyiv areas, with fires breaking out. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from several parts of the capital.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermal, said the attack occurred at a time when many people were in the city’s streets.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said official assessments of the attack’s consequences are still being carried out.

Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack came on the eve of a three-day Nato summit in Washington, which will look at how to reassure Ukraine of the alliance’s unwavering support and offer Ukrainians hope that their country can come through Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War.