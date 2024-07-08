Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses further Nato support with Donald Tusk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses further Nato support with Donald Tusk

By Press Association
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects the upcoming Nato summit to provide specific steps to strengthen his country’s air defences against Russia, hours after a Russian missile attack killed at least 31 people and wounded 154 others in various locations, including a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw to discuss further support for Ukraine from Nato, as well as signing a bilateral cooperation and defence document.

“We would like to see greater resolve in our partners and hear resolute responses to these attacks,” Mr Zelensky told a joint news conference, stressing that Ukraine will take its own retaliatory steps.

“I can see a possibility for our partners to use their air defence systems in a way to hit .. the missiles that are carrying out attacks on our country,” Zelenskyy said.

Mr Zelensky stopped in Warsaw en route to a Nato summit, which begins Tuesday in Washington, marking the Western defence alliance’s 75th anniversary.

Leaders are expected to discuss ways of providing reliable long-term security aid and military training for Ukraine more than two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

At the start of the news conference with Mr Tusk, Mr Zelensky asked those gathered to observe a moment of silence for the victims of Monday’s airstrikes.

Mr Tusk offered every available form of help for the children evacuated from the bombed hospital.

The two leaders signed a co-operation and defence agreement that spells out Poland’s continued support for Ukraine in defence, especially air defence, energy security for Ukraine, and Poland’s participation in reconstruction.

A legion of Ukrainian volunteers currently abroad will be trained in Poland with the aim of joining the defence effort on Ukraine’s soil, Mr Zelensky said.

Poland will be represented at the Nato summit by President Andrzej Duda, who was scheduled to meet with Mr Zelenksy later on Monday.

Poland is among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and has offered around 4 billion dollars (£3.1 billion) in military equipment, training and other items for defence. It is also offering humanitarian, political and economic support.

An initiative likely to be endorsed at the three-day summit is Nato taking more responsibility for co-ordinating training, and military and financial assistance for Ukraine’s forces, instead of the US.

Europeans also are talking about giving Ukrainians a greater presence within Nato bodies, though there is no consensus yet on Ukraine joining the alliance.

Mr Tusk said that Poland will “continue to advocate among our allies that this path for Ukraine to reach the EU and NATO membership should be as fast as possible”.