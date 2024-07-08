US set to name Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday amid reports of Tiger Woods snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US set to name Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday amid reports of Tiger Woods snub

By Press Association
The United States had been hoping to appoint Tiger Woods as Ryder Cup captain (Jane Barlow/PA)
The United States are expected to finally name their captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup on Tuesday.

The PGA of America is set to make an announcement in New York after months of speculation.

Tiger Woods was long thought to be the organisation’s first choice but the 15-time major winner voiced doubts in May and there have been reports suggesting the 48-year-old has turned the role down.

Stewart Cink plays a shot during the 2023 Open
Stewart Cink is in the reckoning for the US captaincy (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open champion, could now be among the front-runners for the post while Keegan Bradley, a two-time Ryder Cup player, has emerged as another contender.

Fred Couples, who like Cink served as a vice-captain at last year’s defeat to Europe in Rome, could also be a candidate to succeed Zach Johnson.

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage, New York, in September next year.

The US have tended to choose their captains at least 18 months in advance but the relative delay for the upcoming edition is thought to have been because of protracted discussions with Woods.

The former world number one, however, said at the US PGA Championship two months ago that he may not be able to commit due to other off-course responsibilities.

Luke Donald celebrates winning the 2023 Ryder Cup
The eventual choice will come up against Europe’s Luke Donald (Mike Egerton/PA)

Woods said: “I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players and the fans – I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

Europe confirmed last November that Luke Donald would lead their team for a second term following their triumph in Rome.

The PGA of America did not comment on the speculation when contacted by the PA news agency.