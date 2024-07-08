US set to name Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday amid reports of Tiger Woods snub

The United States are expected to finally name their captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup on Tuesday.

The PGA of America is set to make an announcement in New York after months of speculation.

Tiger Woods was long thought to be the organisation’s first choice but the 15-time major winner voiced doubts in May and there have been reports suggesting the 48-year-old has turned the role down.

Stewart Cink is in the reckoning for the US captaincy (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open champion, could now be among the front-runners for the post while Keegan Bradley, a two-time Ryder Cup player, has emerged as another contender.

Fred Couples, who like Cink served as a vice-captain at last year’s defeat to Europe in Rome, could also be a candidate to succeed Zach Johnson.

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage, New York, in September next year.

The US have tended to choose their captains at least 18 months in advance but the relative delay for the upcoming edition is thought to have been because of protracted discussions with Woods.

The former world number one, however, said at the US PGA Championship two months ago that he may not be able to commit due to other off-course responsibilities.

The eventual choice will come up against Europe’s Luke Donald (Mike Egerton/PA)

Woods said: “I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players and the fans – I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

Europe confirmed last November that Luke Donald would lead their team for a second term following their triumph in Rome.

The PGA of America did not comment on the speculation when contacted by the PA news agency.